Smith, Bobby

Obituaries
1 hour ago
X

Smith Sr., Bobby Joe

Bobby Joe Smith Sr., age 88, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away Sunday, September 17, 2023. Visitation 9 am- 11 am Saturday, September 23, 2023, at House of Wheat Funeral Home, 2107 N. Gettysburg Avenue, Dayton, Ohio. Family will receive friends 10 am- 11 am. Livestream Funeral service begins at 11 am. Interment West Memory Gardens. Livestream link: www.facebook.com/Stream-All-Services-102620271622310/

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

House Of Wheat Funeral Home Inc

2107 N Gettysburg Ave

Dayton, OH

45406

https://www.houseofwheat.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
Deaton, Elizabeth
2
Placke, David
3
Rindler, Robert
4
Bennett, Gerald
5
Huffman, James
© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top