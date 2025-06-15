SMITH, Betty L.



Betty L. (Arledge) Smith, 90, of Springfield, passed away at the Springfield Masonic Community on Monday morning, June 9, 2025. She was born in Springfield on November 7, 1934, the daughter of the late Clenard "Jack" and Irene (Snider) Arledge. Betty retired from Consolidated Insurance following 41 years of dedicated service. She was a member of Grace United Methodist Church. Betty loved to volunteer her time and served as president of the WEEC auxiliary, president of the Child Conservation League, a board member of Emmaus Walk, and volunteered with Big Brothers Big Sisters. She is survived by her children, Christi Warren, Cathy (Paul) Goetz, Susan (Giles) Ponticello, Danny (Cheryl) Warren, and Dr. Rick Smith; grandchildren, Chris (Shannon) Hines, Heather (Mike) Dusterberg, Matt (Sabrina) Goetz, Kelly Smith, Peter Warren, Sydney (Matt) Western, Andrew (Beth) Smith, Kyle Blosser, Alex Warren, Freddy Young, and Jennie (Aaron) Applegarth; and several great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Horace Smith; daughter, Barbie Blosser; sister, Lois Allen; and granddaughter, Jennifer Goetz. Betty's funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, June 21, 2025 in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Mark Weatherman presiding. The family will receive friends beginning at 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will be in Ferncliff Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to WEEC or the Nehemiah Foundation.





