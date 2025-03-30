Smith, Benton Ray



Benton R. Smith age 65 of Hamilton passed away Saturday March 22, 2025 in Hospice of Hamilton. He was born in Pineville, KY on March 23, 1959 the son of Frank T. and Senie (Taylor) Smith.



Survivors include two sons, Benton R. Smith Jr. and Justin Smith; eight siblings, Loretta Taylor, Geraldine Laws, Alice Smith, Jimmy Smith, Schuyler Smith, Lonnie Smith, Donnie Smith, and Frank Smith.



Friends may call from 3:00-4:00pm Saturday April 5, 2025 in the Zettler Funeral Home, 2646 Pleasant Ave. Hamilton, OH, followed by a Memorial Service at 4:00pm.





Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com