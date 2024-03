Smith, Barry L.



born on April 30, 1964, at Wright Patterson Air Force Base in Fairborn, Ohio. He passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on March 19, 2024. At Barry's request, there will be no public service. To honor his memory, please consider a donation to the Amyloidosis Research Consortium: https://donate.arci.org/fundraiser/5371849. For full obituary please visit www.Routsong.com.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com