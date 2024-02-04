Smith, Barbara

Smith (Wuerstl), Barbara L.



Barbara Smith, age 91, passed away on January 30, 2024 at the Sanctuary Nursing Home. Barbara was preceded in death by her parents, John and Theresa (Santo) Wuerstl, husband Donald, brother Joe, and sisters Theresa Ann Otto and Mary Cowan. She is survived by 2 daughters, Jodi Butler and Jill McCown, and son Jeff (Jacqui); 9 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren; along with sisters Dolores Karpiak and Gloria Kildow



Visitation will be Thursday, February 8, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. at St. Anthony Catholic Church 830 Bowen Street, Dayton, OH 45410 followed by mass at 11:00 a.m.



