Smith, Arthur L



Arthur Leon Smith, affectionately known as Art, entered the world on April 5, 1940, and peacefully departed on April 24, 2024, surrounded by loved ones in the comfort of his home. His memorial service and military salute will be held Friday May 17, 11:00am at St. Benedict the Moor Catholic Church, 519 Liscum Dr., Dayton, OH 45417. Visitation with family and friends will be held one hour before service. In lieu of flowers, we kindly request donations to be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, an organization that Art supported.



Website: www.woundedwarriorproject.org



