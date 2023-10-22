Smillie, Allan Meikle



Allan Meikle Smillie, age 79, passed away peacefully at his residence on Monday, October 9, 2023, with Fay, his loving wife of 54 years, at his side. He was born on January 9, 1944, in Glasgow, Scotland to Alexander and Jeanie and grew up in Hamilton, Scotland where he attended Hamilton Academy High School. Following graduation from the Academy, he attended the University of Glasgow and graduated in 1965 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Applied Chemistry, achieving first class honors. In 1969 Allan obtained his Ph.D. based on research studies of titanium-oxygen interactions in molten steel, conducted under the direction of Professor H. B. Bell at the University of Strathclyde, after which he began working at the Graham Research Center of Jones & Laughlin Steel Corporation in Pittsburgh, PA. He then spent five years working in Canada at the Ontario Research Foundation before moving back to the U.S. where he worked for the next 30+ years with Youngstown Sheet and Tube in Youngstown, OH; Armco Steel in Middletown, OH; and Nucor Steel in Crawfordsville, IN. Throughout his accomplished career, he co-authored numerous journal and conference papers and was the recipient of several recognitions including a Best Paper Award from the Canadian Metallurgical Quarterly based on his Doctoral thesis. He was a long-time member and a regular participant in the committees of the Iron & Steel Society and later the Association for Iron & Steel Technology (AIST). In 2007, he received the AIST Benjamin F. Fairless Award, "For his boundless energy and determination to advance the understanding of secondary metallurgy in the production of stainless and carbon steel, and for his ability to relate to all industry employees - from the laboratory to the shop floor." Allan was a faithful member of First Presbyterian Church in Middletown, Ohio since 1979 where over the years he served as a Deacon, Elder and Trustee. While family always came first in his life, he was an avid golfer and enjoyed playing several days a week at Shaker Run Golf Course with his large circle of golfing buddies. He loved to travel -- especially back to his homeland of Scotland and cruising with family and friends. He is survived by his beloved wife, Fay; brothers, Robert and Alexander (Audrey); 3 daughters, Fiona Hunter, New Jersey (Tim), Christina Steele, Indiana (Tony), and Lesley-Ann Gracey, Kentucky (Steve); as well as his 8 grandchildren, Jack and Isabelle Hunter, Luke and Lillian Steele, and Noah, Gabriel, Mackinnon and Graham Gracey; as well as several nieces, nephews, and cousins. A Celebration of Life will be held at 1:00 pm on Saturday, October 28th at First Presbyterian Church, 2910 Central Avenue, Middletown, OH. The family will visit with friends following the service in the Community Room. Please sign the guestbook at WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com



