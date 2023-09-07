Smart, Warren Lee



SMART, Warren Lee



Age 79, of Brookville, passed away on Monday evening, September 4, 2023. He was one of 13 children born to the late, Darius Sr. & Nettie Irene (Harlow) Smart. Preceded in death also by four brothers, and five sisters. Warren's greatest joy was his family & watching his grandkids compete in whatever sport they were involved in. He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Sharon Smart; children, Brian (Lisa) Smart, and Tracey (Jason) Willoughby; grandchildren, Hannah Smart, Braedan Smart, and Lane Willoughby; twin sister, Wanda (Huck) Miller; brothers, Sonny Smart & Joe (Marsha) Smart; along with numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held on Saturday, September 9, from 9:00 a.m.  10:30 a.m. at GILBERT-FELLERS FUNERAL HOME 950 ALBERT RD., BROOKVILLE. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, at the funeral home with interment to follow in Arlington Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the charity of your choice.



