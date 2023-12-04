Smart, Robert

Smart, Robert L.

79, Of Dayton passed away on Wednesday, November 22, 2023, at Hospice of Dayton. Robert was born on June 14, 1944 and a lifelong resident of Dayton. Robert was proceeded in death by his mother (Mary L. Smart), sister (Barbara "Dee-Dee" Chillers), niece (Debra Smart), and nephew (Lawrence Agins). Robert leaves to cherish his precious memory: three loving and devoted children; Robert (Sandi) Smart, Latina Smart-Williams and Itasea Bryant; thirteen grandchildren; four great grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; and friends. Robert will be missed by all who loved him. Memorial and visitation will be held on Saturday, December 9 from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Glickler Funeral Home, 1849 Salem Ave. Family and friends are invited to come and share fond memories and stories. We love you Daddy..

Funeral Home Information

Glickler Funeral Home & Cremation Service

1849 Salem Ave

Dayton, OH

45406

https://www.glicklerfuneralhome.com

