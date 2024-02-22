Smallwood, Mildred

Smallwood (Peck), Mildred



Mildred Peck Smallwood, age 88, of Franklin, Ohio Went to Her Eternal Home in Heaven on Monday, February 19, 2024, at the Hospice of Butler and Warren Counties in Middletown, Ohio. She was born on December 7, 1935, in Wolfe County, Kentucky, the daughter of the late Carl and Hannah (Taylor) Peck. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Thurman "Buck" Smallwood, 2 brothers, Earl and Ralph Peck, 3 sisters, Oneida Stamper, Wanda Smallwood and Edith Helton.



She is survived by her children, Karen Walters, of Franklin, Delena (Terry) Walters, of Franklin, Carolyn (Anthony) Ferrell, of Frenchburg, KY and James (Kim) Smallwood, of Middletown. She is also survived by 2 brothers, Glen (Edith) Peck, of Maytown, KY, Dennie (Kay) Peck of Maytown, KY; 12 grandchildren, Missy (Todd) Sendral, Carvel Walters, Robert (Tosha) Walters, Jason Walters, Alisha Hayslett, Tina (Mike) Johns, Trisha Walters, Tiffany (Derrick) Carty, Derek (Jordan) Ferrell, Rachel (Kyle) Girton, Missy (Jason) Bedwell, Zac Sorrell; 19 great grandchildren , 13 great-great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.



Mildred was a spunky little woman who loved to talk and visit with family and friends. She always looked forward to the weekends that her nieces came to visit from Kentucky. She was a homemaker who loved flowers and working in the yard as long as she was able. She definitely had a green thumb. She was a quilter and made quilts for many years for her family and friends , who cherished them forever.



Mildred enjoyed having several of her nephews live with her and Buck over the years. She could tell numerous funny stories about these times. Mildred enjoyed going to church at Victory in God Church and reading her Bible until her eye disease made reading difficult.



Mildred enjoyed her many trips back home for visits and for family reunions. She greatly appreciated the many times that her cousin, Jimmy Helton brought her back to Kentucky for family reunions.



Funeral services will be held at the Anderson Funeral Home- Franklin Chapel, 1357 East Second Street, Franklin, Ohio on Sunday, February 25, 2024, at 2:00 p.m. with Pastor Ed Peyton officiating. The family will receive visitors at the funeral home from 12:00 p.m until the time of the service on Sunday.



Additional visiting hours will be held from 12:00 p.m. until the time of the service at 2:00 p.m on Tuesday, February 27, 2024, at the Bethel Baptist Church, in Frenchburg, Kentucky with Brother Keith McGuire officiating. Interment will follow in Egelston Cemetery in Frenchburg, Kentucky. Pallbearers will be Larry Peck, Shelby Peck, Ernie Smallwood, Mitchell Smallwood Dwayne Smallwood and Owen Bowman; Honorary Pallbearers, Garrie Stamper, Gene Peck, Lanny Peck and Arnold Peck (In Spirit). She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.



You may send flowers or donations may be made in Mildred's name to The Hospice of Butler and Warren Counties.



Services entrusted to the Anderson Funeral Home, Franklin, Ohio and The Menifee Home for Funerals, Frenchburg, Kentucky



