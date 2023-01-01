springfield-news-sun logo
SMALLS, Ernestine

Obituaries
1 hour ago

SMALLS, Ernestine B.

Age 100, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, December 18, 2022. Funeral service will be held at 11:30 am Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at Corinthian Baptist Church, 700 S. James H. McGee Blvd., Dayton, Ohio 45402. Omega Omega Service at 10am, with walk through visitation immediately following. Interment: Dayton National Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to THOMAS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 4520 Salem Ave. To send condolences for the family, go to www.thomasfunerals.com. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Delta Sigma Theta Sorority/DelSig.

