Sloan, Karen

Sloan (Hoppe), Karen Anne



Karen Hoppe Sloan, age 87, passed peacefully on February 13, 2025, surrounded by family. She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Malachi W. Sloan and her four daughters: Linda (Bruno) Carlsson, Beth (Jeff) Latsa, Kathy (Dru) Henke, and Julie (TJ) Harper. A celebration of Karen's life will be held on Saturday, March 1, 2025 at New Hope Lutheran Church: 10 N Breiel Blvd, Middletown, OH 45044. Friends may attend visitation at 10am with a celebration of life at 11am and luncheon following. In lieu of flowers, Karen's family asks that donations be made to New Hope Lutheran Church in memory of Karen Sloan. A more complete remembrance can be found at: https://tinyurl.com/Karen-H-Sloan-Obituary



