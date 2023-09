Sloan, Isaiah Michael "Little Man"



Isaiah 22, passed away unexpectedly August 23,2023 from a Motorcycle.. He attended Northwestern Schools & Clark County CTC. He was a Welder by trade and enjoyed his work. Isaiah is survived by his Grandparents Wade & Michelle Allen, Great Grandmother Kathy Parker, Grandmother Yvonne Bowen, Sister Shayla, Neice Naomi, Aunt Sunday Erisman, Mother Melissa Sloan & Father Shawn Louden. Isaiah was laid to rest at Vale Cemetary on August 31,2023.



