SLEZAK, David Michael



David Michael Slezak, 68, of Roswell, Georgia, passed away peacefully at home on July 6, 2021. David was born in Middletown, Ohio, on August 16, 1952, to Paul A. and Marie D. Slezak. He graduated from Fenwick High School in 1970 and attended Miami University Middletown and the Berklee Conservatory of Music in



Boston, Massachusetts. He has resided in Atlanta since the early 1980's .



David was devoted to his family, his friends, and his faith which he loved to share. Like his Father Paul, David played the bass and had a life-long love of music of all kinds and was well known as a local musician. He had a passion for history, telling stories, and pizza. David was cherished by all for his sunny disposition, his kindness, and silly sense of humor.



David is survived by and will be deeply missed by his wife, Elaine Steinhauer-Slezak, his daughter Samantha Guzowski (Kayne), and his step-children Emily Moore (Brandon Evans), Lucy Moore, Anna Sternberger (Konstantin) and grandson Christopher, his Aunt Vilma Erb, his sisters Paula Mehl (Tom) and Sandy Slezak, brothers Tom Slezak and Mark Slezak, and by his extended family of many nieces and nephews and their many children and grandchildren, and his cousins. He is



preceded in death by his father Paul, and mother Marie .



Services will be held at the Catholic Church of St. Ann's located at 4905 Roswell Road, Marietta, Georgia. Visitation will be on Thursday, July 15th, from 7 PM to 8 PM, followed by the Rosary. Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, July 16th, at 11 AM. The funeral service will be streamed at st-ann.org/watch-live. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the National Brain Tumor Society (https://braintumor.org/).



www.northsidechapel.com