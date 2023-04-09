X

Slemker, Marianne

Obituaries
1 hour ago

Slemker (White), Marianne M.

Slemker, Marianne M. (White) age 93, of New Lebanon, passed away on Wednesday, April 5, 2023. She was born, December 3, 1929 in Payne, Ohio to her parents Oliver and Ora White. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, John Slemker, infant son, Phillip Allen, and brothers, Jim and Al White.

Marianne is survived by her children; Della Packer (Michael), Victor Slemker, Jamie Friday (Steve), Jason Slemker (Cindy); 7 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of Dayton, in memory of Marianne. A Celebration of life will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Rogers Funeral Homes, New Lebanon. www.RogersFuneralHomes.com

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Rogers Funeral Homes

324 West Main Street

New Lebanon, OH

45345

https://www.rogersfuneralhomes.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
Harvey, Guy
2
VanAusdal, Cynthia
3
Peitz, Charles
4
Marcum, Emma
5
Applin, Nicholas
© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top