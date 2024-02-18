Slaven, Loretta



Loretta Slaven, age 83, of Beavercreek passed away on Monday, February 12, 2024 at her home. She was born on March 3, 1940 in Perry County, Kentucky to the late Marcus and Hazel (Conway) Williams.



She was preceded in death by her loving husband Homer Slaven and one son Phillip, and her brother Cleon.



She is survived by 3 children one daughter, Lynette Slaven and son-in-law,Larry Wiggins of Beavercreek Ohio; two sons, Doug Slaven (Christina Day) of Fairborn Ohio and Jeff Slaven (Marci) of Fairborn Ohio; one sister, Joanne Howard, her grandson, Phillip and his 4 children Mellodi & Jaykob Slaven Harmoni & Paisleigh ; two step-grandsons, Ryan (Mariah) and Richard (Hannah) Wiggins. She is also survived by numerous extended family nieces, nephews, cousins & close friends (Bev.) She enjoyed crocheting for her family and close friends in her spare time. Loretta had a green thumb and enjoyed growing vegetables, mostly tomatoes, and flowers. She was especially known for her chickens and garden.



In lieu of flowers donations in her name to Alzheimer's Foundation, American Heart Association, or Plant a Tree program would be appreciated. Graveside Services will be held at 1:00 PM on Wednesday, February 21, 2024 at Byron Cemetery. Arrangements and care provided by Burcham Tobias Funeral Home in Fairborn.



