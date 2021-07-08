SLAUGHTER, Lorraine



Passed peacefully July 2, 2021. A member of Valley Grove



Baptist Church. Preceded in death by husband Eugene F. Slaughter; son William Eugene Slaughter; grandsons, Finley Mitchell, Clarence Slaughter; great-grandson Antoine Jones; granddaughter Evette Lynn Ellis-Campbell. Survived by daughters, Ernestine Brown, Lorraine White (Walter



Hickman); Wanda Jones,



Rochelle (Herman) Byrd; other relatives and friends. Visitation 11AM-12PM, Friday, July 9, 2021, at New Zion Baptist Church, 3426 W. Second St. Funeral service follows at 12 PM.



Interment Dayton National Cemetery.



