SLAUGHTER, Lorraine
Passed peacefully July 2, 2021. A member of Valley Grove
Baptist Church. Preceded in death by husband Eugene F. Slaughter; son William Eugene Slaughter; grandsons, Finley Mitchell, Clarence Slaughter; great-grandson Antoine Jones; granddaughter Evette Lynn Ellis-Campbell. Survived by daughters, Ernestine Brown, Lorraine White (Walter
Hickman); Wanda Jones,
Rochelle (Herman) Byrd; other relatives and friends. Visitation 11AM-12PM, Friday, July 9, 2021, at New Zion Baptist Church, 3426 W. Second St. Funeral service follows at 12 PM.
Interment Dayton National Cemetery.
Funeral Home Information
H. H. Roberts Mortuary, Inc.
38 S. Gettysburg Avenue
Dayton, OH
45417
