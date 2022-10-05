springfield-news-sun logo
Obituaries
1 hour ago

SLACK, Alta M.

94, formerly of Springfield, passed away on September 28, 2022, in Maumee, Ohio. She was born March 15, 1928, in De Queen, Arkansas, the daughter of Joel W. and Ruth G. (Peaslee) Spence. Survivors include one daughter, Vicki Williamson, Perrysburg, Ohio; two grandsons, Brad (Christina) and Kyle (Anna) Williamson; as well as four great-grandchildren, Liliana, Graham, Andrew and Abigail Williamson. She was preceded in death by her husband, Gail in 2009. A Memorial Service will be held at 10:30 am on Saturday, October 8, 2022, in the CONROY FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Keith Sarver of First Church of the Nazarene officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior in the funeral home from 9:30 to 10:30 am. Inurnment will follow in Ferncliff Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the First Church of the Nazarene.

