Skimmerhorn, Sheila

Skimmerhorn (Cash), Sheila Leellyn



Sheila Leellyn (Cash) Skimmerhorn passed away in her home on October 13, 2024 at age 78. She was born on October 13, 1946 to Verlon Dale and Dorothy Hoyle Cash who predecease her. During her early years, she was raised on a number of Air Force bases around the country but lived most of her life in Springfield. Sheila graduated from Springfield South High School in 1964.



She was the first student to register at the new campus that was to become Wright State University. She completed her bachelor's degree in Spanish and History in three years, making her the first graduate to have earned all her credits at Wright State (1967). She received her M.A. in Curriculum Development from Wright State in 1970.



She taught Spanish for 54 years in several area schools. Her students adored her, most affectionately calling her Skimmy. Many kept in touch with her and often shared with her how her kind nature and skillful teaching left a lasting impression on them. Over the years, she received several awards for her teaching, including the Howard L. Post Excellence in Education Award.



Survivors include her children, Faith Schiffer and Curt (Stacey) Smith, grandsons, Austin Smith, Wyatt Smith, Barry Schiffer, sisters Shari (James) Nicely, Michele Russo, as well as several cousins and a few dear friends.



Sheila was a devoted mother and grandmother. She was kind and generous and always loved spending time with family and friends. She was a wonderful hostess who loved to cook and decorate for the holidays.



She volunteered for many years at the Clark State Performing Arts Center, was active in the Lagonda Chapter of the DAR, Pilot Club, Women's Issues Network, and Good Shepherd Lutheran Church where she served as President of the Church Council.



Sheila was especially fond of sloths and fulfilled her dream last year of holding a sloth in Honduras while on a cruise with her grandsons. She loved to travel and made trips to Europe, Mexico, and South America.



Ever the educator, she generously donated her body to the Boonshoft School of Medicine at Wright State University. It was her desire that her gift will contribute significantly to learning ways to improve the health of the living.



The family wishes to thank Ohio's Hospice for their excellent care. We could not have asked for better treatment for our loved one.



Services will be held Saturday, October 19, 2024 at 2:00 PM at Good Shepherd Evangelical Lutheran Church, 712 N. Fountain Ave., Springfield, OH 45504. Pastor Gil Santiago and Pastor Bonny Kinnunen will officiate. The family will receive guests two hours prior to the service. The service will also be streamed on the Good Shepherd Evangelical Lutheran Church Facebook page. (https://www.facebook.com/GoodShepherdSpringfield)



We ask that in lieu of flowers, donations be made in Sheila's memory to Ohio's Hospice, 7575 Paragon Rd., Dayton, OH 45459. (https://www.ohioshospice.org/give/) or to the charity of your choice.



In memory of Sheila, we invite you to pour a margarita and toast her life and the journey she is now on.



Buen Camino!



