Skeans, Carolou



Age 92, of Centerville, passed away peacefully on February 27, 2025. She was born November 26, 1932 in Dayton, Ohio; the daughter of the late Ledford and Sue (Brown) Smith. Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her sister, Charlene Hall-Bonslett; and good friend and colleague, Rita Hurst. Carolou is survived by her two sons, Max H. (Leslie) Skeans and Mark T. (Jeanne) Skeans; sister, Jackie Potosky; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; friend, Shahla Mehdizadeh; and many extended family members and friends. Carolou graduated from Roosevelt High School in Dayton, Ohio in 1950. After graduating, she attended the Georgetown College, Georgetown, KY and then earning a M. Ed and Phd at the University of Cincinnati. Carolou began her career at the Johnsville-New Lebanon Schools, Trotwood-Madison High School, and Miami University, and the John E. Dolibois European Center-Miami in Luxembourg. Carolou loved traveling the world during her career as well as during retirement. Some of her favorite places to travel included Luxembourg and Russia. She was a long-time member of Westminster Presbyterian Church, Red Hat Sassy Singers, Sweet Adalines, Delta Omicron Music Fraternity, Who's Who in America, Centerville Women's Civic Club, and Opera Guild of Dayton. She was a former Choir Director at Triumphant Cross Lutheran Church in Trotwood, Ohio and Ft. McKinley EUB Church. A visitation for family and friends will be held on Thursday, March 6, 2025 from 5:00PM to 7:00PM at Routsong Funeral Home, 81 N. Main Street, CENTERVILLE, OH 45459. A memorial service will be held at 12:00PM on Friday, March 7, 2025 also at Routsong Funeral Home. Carolou will be laid to rest at Glen Haven Memorial Gardens. A special thank you to Dr. Lee and the staff at Soin Medical Center for their kindness and gracious care given to Carolou. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Dayton Opera Guild in memory of Carolou. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be made to the family by visiting www.routsong.com



