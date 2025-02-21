Sizemore, Helen Catherine



Sizemore, Helen Catherine, age 99, of Hamilton, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, February 13,2025. She was born in Hamilton, Ohio on February 21, 1925, to Claude Mallicote and Rosetta Lainhart. Helen graduated from Hanover Township School in 1943 and married Marvin Sizemore in August 1948. Helen loved reading books, playing cards, and going to casinos.



She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Marvin Sizemore; brothers, Ralph, Ray, Kenneth, Dale, and Michael; granddaughter, Veronica.



Helen leaves behind daughters, Claudette Garapic, Fredricka Crawford, Catherine Sizemore, and Kimberly Johnson, along with grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews who will miss her dearly.



Services are private.



In lieu of flowers, charitable donations may be made to Hospice of Cincinnati (https://hospiceofcincinnati.org/donate), your local library of choice, The Cincinnati and Hamilton County Public Library (https://supportchpl.org/ways -to-support/donate/), or the World Literacy Foundation (https://worldliteracyfoundation.org).



