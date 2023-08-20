Siouffi, Beth

Siouffi (Alexander), Beth Ann



age 57, of Oakwood, OH, passed away unexpectedly, on Thursday, August 17th, 2023. Beth was a devoted mother to sons Brendan Stewart, Alexander Siouffi, and her step-son, Joseph Siouffi. She was preceded in death by her maternal and paternal grandparents. She is survived by her sons; parents, Hansel and Susan Alexander; siblings, Julie Wells and William (Cindy) Alexander; as well as numerous extended family and friends. The family will greet friends from 12:00  3:00 pm on Sunday, August 27th at Routsong Funeral Home 2100 E. Stroop Rd., Kettering, Ohio 45429. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 am on Monday, August 28, 2023 at Our Lady of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 2300 S. Smithville Rd. Dayton, OH 45420. Burial at Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to The Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America (AAFA) at https://aafa.org. For full obituary please visit www.routsong.com.



