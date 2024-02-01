Sink, Harold

Harold G. Sink, age 89 of Dayton, passed away on Monday, January 29, 2024 at Maria Joseph Nursing & Rehabilitation Center. He had worked for Goodwill Industry years ago and was an avid Cincinnati Reds fan. He is survived by many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents: Loyd and Cora (Finfrock) Sink and siblings: Norma Watson, Shirley Wells, Sandra Osborn and Joan Stewart. Funeral Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family. Interment will be at Arlington Cemetery near Brookville, Ohio. The Kindred Funeral Home, Englewood is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com

Funeral Home Information

Kindred Funeral Home - Englewood

400 Union Boulevard

Englewood, OH

45322

