Hamburger icon
springfield-news-sun logo
X

SINGLETON, Cynthia

ajc.com

Obituaries
2 hours ago

SINGLETON, Cynthia Gay

Age 70 of Kettering, passed away Tuesday, March 8, 2022. She was born December 21, 1951, in Dayton, Ohio, the daughter of the late Robert and Janet Smith. Cynthia is survived by her daughter, Naomi (Jeff) Sipes; son, Joshua

(Melanie) Singleton; sister, Lea (Joseph) Stickel; grandchildren, Mikayla, Emma, and Eva; nephew, Zack Stickel; special friend, Ron Trent; as well as numerous loving family members and friends. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Please visit www.newcomerdayton.com to leave the family an online condolence.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

In Other News
1
PLATT, Billie
2
BRUBAKER, Joseph
3
MACK-McGARRY, Cathe
4
SCHADE, Donald
5
HANSELL, Barbara
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top