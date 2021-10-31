SINGER, Willa

SINGER (Basford),



Willa Lee



Of Centerville, Ohio, and formerly of Seaman, Ohio, passed away suddenly from blood clots in both lungs (bilateral massive pulmonary emboli) at Kettering Medical Center on October 19, 2021. Willa is



survived by her daughter,



Melody Noelle Singer Santillan and her son-in-law, Edgar



Roberto Santillan of Centerville. She is also survived by her sister-in-law, Willa Ann Feldman and brother-in-law James Feldman of East Moline, Illinois. She is also survived by many other loving family members and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Jessie Butcher Basford and Lucian Basford of Seaman, Ohio. She was also preceded in death by her husband, James



Edward Singer, in 2014. Willa was loved by all who knew her. She loved to travel and got her story telling ability from her



father. She graduated from Seaman High School where she held the position of head drum majorette for a record breaking 6 years. She attended Xavier University and studied



Psychology. Her love of glamour and "anything that sparkled" led her to a career in pageant consulting. She coached



numerous local, state, and national title holders and her work led her to many fun "working" vacations, including 3 years in a row to Hawaii. More recently, she was more involved in charity work and put her design and negotiation skills to use in designing and planning charity functions. She loved Las



Vegas, and New York City, and nothing was too



"over-the-top" for her! Those who knew her, knew that she was a "one of a kind" woman and will never be duplicated or replaced. Visitation will be held Wednesday, November 3, 2021, at the Lewis-Sullivan Chapel Funeral Home, 18029 Ohio State Route 247, Seaman, Ohio, from 5 to 8 PM. Church



services will be held Thursday, November 4, 2021, at Calvary Church of God, 2155 Calvary Road, Seaman, Ohio, at 1 PM with Pastor Steve Warnock officiating. Visitation will be held prior to the service, starting at 12 noon. Interment at Mt. Leigh Cemetery, Seaman, Ohio, will follow the services at



Calvary Church of God. In lieu of flowers, for those who wish, a donation may be made in Willa's name to Calvary Church of God and sent to 3210 State Route 136, Hillsboro, OH 45133. Online condolences may be sent to



www.tobiasfuneralhome.com