Sine, Penelope

Sine (Smiley), Penelope Lynn "Penny"



Age 78, of Fairborn, Ohio, passed away October 25, 2024 at Soin Hospital. No services will be held as this was Penny's wish.



Penny worked at Wright Patterson Base her entire professional career. Working at the base until she met the love of her life Earl Sine.



She left the base briefly to marry and be a stay at home mother for her daughters. She returned to the base after her children were in school.



Penny cherished all the friendships she made during her time at the base.







However, her most cherished job was inside the home as a loving wife and mother.



Penny is proceeded in death by her parents, Col. and Mrs. Fredrick F. Smiley; sister-in-law Naomi Sine and beloved



husband of 50 years Earl Sine.



Penny is survived by her children, daughter Sheri L. Sine of Fairborn, daughter Joy (Sine) Conrad and son-in-law Keith Conrad, Huber Heights,



Sister Cynthia (Smiley) Graf brother-in-law Peter Graf of Loomis, CA. brother Mark Smiley and sister-in-law LeAnn Smiley of Tulsa, OK



Sister-in-law Leona (Sine) Litten and brother in-law Larry



Litten, Fairborn, brother-in-law Arnold Sine, Kettering



Two nieces Brooke (Smiley) Benoist, Southlake, TX. , Margo (Graf) Dobson Rockin, CA



Two nephews Erik Graf Rockin, CA and Kevin Smiley Fort Worth, TX



Cherished bonus daughters and son Dana, Amy, Laura, Athena, Angie and Dan



Dearest friends; Sue and Carolyn



She leaves her ride and die Boston Terrier Bailey Girl, who was always by her side.



In lieu of flowers please make a donation to an animal rescue or veteran charities



Penny loved family, friends, animals, ladybugs, casinos, the beach and her evening gin & tonic. All who knew Penny know she loved her birthdays and her favorite dessert was Birthday Cake with buttercream icing.







Penny grew up all over the world as a proud Air Force brat. Penny did so much in her 78 years ranging from attending JFK inauguration to sitting in Riverfront Stadium with Earl during the Bengals "Freezer Bowl" game.



She will be greatly missed by all those who knew her.



Penny would often share that her greatest achievement in life were her two daughters



