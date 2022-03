Mr. Terry D. Sims



8/22/1954 - 10/25/2021







Missed by Derek A. Sims, Denny Boy, Kim A. Jackson,



Cotten Balls, Aunts, Uncles and Family Friends.







Also, member of Posse MC



President, Dayton Chapter Buffalo Soldiers



AMER NO. 107







To my family, I apologize.



A celebration will be held late in October.



Denny Boy