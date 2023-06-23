Sims, Joree' Denay



Joree' Denay Sims, age 23, of Trotwood, Ohio, passed away Sunday, June 18, 2023. Funeral service 11 am Saturday, June 24, 2023 at House of Wheat Funeral Home, 2107 N. Gettysburg Avenue, Dayton, Ohio. Visitation 9 am- 11 am. Family will receive friends 10 am- 11 am. Interment West Memory Gardens



