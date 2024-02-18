Sims, Gene R.



Gene R. Sims, age 80, of Franklin, Ohio, passed away Friday February 16, 2024, at Otterbein of Middletown, after his 8 month battle with ALS. He passed peacefully with family by his side. He was born in Middletown, Ohio, on September 13, 1943, son of the late Rae (Elam) and James L. Sims. He retired from the Cliffs ~ formerly AK Steel with more than 23 years of service. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Cynthia Janine Mostyn. Gene is survived by his wife of 60 years, Judy (Setser) Sims; his daughter, Jenny (Matt) Degroat; his son, Shannon Sims; and a son-in-law, Marty Mostyn; his grandchildren, Danyelle (Cody) Snyder, Nathan Scott and Caleb Mostyn; 2 great-grandchildren, Kamryn & Raylin Snyder; 3 step-grandchildren, Ben, Matt Jr., and Macy; his brother, James Dale Sims; and numerous nieces and nephews. A Visitation will be held 11 a.m.  1 p.m. Wednesday February 21, 2024, at Abundant Life Tabernacle, 9440 Eby Road, Germantown, Ohio, where the Funeral Service will follow at 1 p.m., with Pastor James A. Setser officiating. The burial will be at Fairview Cemetery, Gratis, Ohio. Dalton Funeral Home, Germantown serving the family. Please share condolences at daltonfh.net.



