SIMPSON, Margot M.



Margot M. Simpson, 94, of Springfield, passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by family on November 21, 2022. She was born on August 23, 1928, in Nurnberg, Germany, the oldest daughter of the late Friedrich and Barbette (Benkert) Schosser.



In the 1950's, Margot met a young Army soldier named Earl L. Simpson and at the age of 27, she moved to the United States to be with him. They started their family soon after with a son, Steffen and then a daughter, Elenore. When the children were young, Margot enjoyed travelling back home to Germany and visiting family and friends. As they got older, she started working for Sears Roebuck in the receiving department and enjoyed cooking and knitting in her free time. She was a member at Grace Lutheran Church and loved working and helping in every way she could. In her later years, she began travelling again to Germany to see family and her most recent trip was this past May where she got to stay with her sister for a month. The memories of time spent with her will forever be cherished in the hearts of those she loved.



Margot was reunited in Heaven with her beloved husband, Earl who preceded her in August of 1999, and her brother, Georg Schosser.



She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Steffen and Patty Simpson; daughter and son-in-law, Elenore and Tom Berry; grandchildren, Julie (Eric) Baker, Jennifer Dickerson, Erika (Aaron) Amburgey, and Jill (Justin) Thornburg; great-grandchildren, Aliyah, Tristah, Carrie, Jackson, Eli and Alivia; sister, Erika Roppelt; and several cousins and extended family members.



Viewing will be held on Sunday, November 27, 2022, from 2-4p.m. with service beginning at 4p.m. at Jackson Lytle & Lewis Life Celebration Center. She will be laid to rest by her husband at a later date at Greenlawn Cemetery in Portsmouth, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church. Condolences may be expressed to her family by visiting www.jacksonlytle.com.



