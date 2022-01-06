Hamburger icon
SIMPKINS, Martha Joan

90, of Middletown, passed away on December 30, 2021, at Atrium Medical Center. She was born February 24, 1931, the daughter of Ralph and Nannie (Johnson) Farquer.

Martha Joan was a homemaker who enjoyed watching her

children and grandchildren

participate in many different activities. She was a lifetime member of the Elk Creek

Baptist Church and sang in the choir for many years. The church always played an important role in her life. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Simpkins; and a daughter-in-law, Pamela Simpkins; brothers, Bob Farquer and Fred Farquer. Martha is survived by her sons, Larry Simpkins, Steve (Sandy) Simpkins; grandchildren, Brandon Simpkins, Brian (Kristen) Simpkins, Chris (Leeann) Simpkins; and great-grandchildren, Layla, Evie, Addison and Charley Simpkins; and also her sister, Lois Langworthy.

Visitation will be 10:00 am 12:00 pm on Saturday, January 8, 2022, at Breitenbach Anderson Funeral Home, 517 South Sutphin Street, Middletown, OH 45044. A Memorial Service will follow at 12:00 pm with Pastor Charlie Wagoner

officiating. Burial will be at Woodside. Please visit

www.breitenbach-anderson.com to leave online condolences for the family.

Funeral Home Information

Breitenbach Anderson Funeral Homes

517 South Sutphin Street

Middletown, OH

45044

https://www.dignitymemorial.com/funeral-homes/anderson?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

