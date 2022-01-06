SIMPKINS, Martha Joan
90, of Middletown, passed away on December 30, 2021, at Atrium Medical Center. She was born February 24, 1931, the daughter of Ralph and Nannie (Johnson) Farquer.
Martha Joan was a homemaker who enjoyed watching her
children and grandchildren
participate in many different activities. She was a lifetime member of the Elk Creek
Baptist Church and sang in the choir for many years. The church always played an important role in her life. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Simpkins; and a daughter-in-law, Pamela Simpkins; brothers, Bob Farquer and Fred Farquer. Martha is survived by her sons, Larry Simpkins, Steve (Sandy) Simpkins; grandchildren, Brandon Simpkins, Brian (Kristen) Simpkins, Chris (Leeann) Simpkins; and great-grandchildren, Layla, Evie, Addison and Charley Simpkins; and also her sister, Lois Langworthy.
Visitation will be 10:00 am 12:00 pm on Saturday, January 8, 2022, at Breitenbach Anderson Funeral Home, 517 South Sutphin Street, Middletown, OH 45044. A Memorial Service will follow at 12:00 pm with Pastor Charlie Wagoner
officiating. Burial will be at Woodside. Please visit
www.breitenbach-anderson.com to leave online condolences for the family.
Funeral Home Information
Breitenbach Anderson Funeral Homes
517 South Sutphin Street
Middletown, OH
45044
https://www.dignitymemorial.com/funeral-homes/anderson?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral