SIMOPOULOS, Martha, "Marsie" or "Mars"



Age 65, of Dayton, passed away Wednesday, May 18, 2022, at The Hospice of Dayton. Martha was a longtime member of The Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church and sang in the choir. She had many interests and hobbies including, painting, Iconography, playing guitar, amateur radio, knitting clothes for her family and friends, fishing and many more. She leaves many friends from her work, church, school, hobbies and associations whom she loved dearly and as we know now loved her very much. Marsie could often be heard saying "I love you" to someone dear to her. She was caregiver for her mentally handicapped brother Thomas and was instrumental in maintaining his health and happiness throughout the years. Marsie had an infectious laugh and was always willing to share a story and a laugh. Marsie remains an inspiration to her family and friends for her dedication and giving to others. Martha was preceded in death by her parents, Nicholas T. and Athena M. Simopoulos. She is survived by her brothers and sisters-in-law, Thomas Simopoulos of Dayton, George



and Mary Simopoulos of Noblesville, IN, Gregory and Zoi



Simopoulos of Fishers, IN; sister and brother-in-law, Loukia and William Lashley of Kettering; nieces and nephews, Nichole Smallwood, Felicite Lilly, Stephanie Stancomb,



Alexandra, Liana, Theodora, Nicholas and Sophia Simopoulos; great-nieces and great-nephew, Megan, Piper and Ethan; and numerous other loving relatives and friends. Funeral service 10 AM, Wednesday, June 8, 2022, at The Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church with Father Anthony Cook officiating. Interment Woodland Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church on Wednesday from 9 AM until service time.



Funeral arrangements entrusted to Marker & Heller Funeral Homes.

