Simons (Wright), Catherine E.



Simons, Catherine Eileen, (nee Wright), passed away on April 5, 2024 with her daughter, Michelle Lynn Simons, by her side. She was preceded in death by her son, Robert Douglas Simons, and husband, Robert Joseph Simons. She was also preceded in death by her parents, Loren and Helen Wright; sisters, Rosemary Bowles and Patricia Matulionis; and brothers, Charles Wright, Robert Wright, and Donald Wright. She is survived by her daughter, Michelle Lynn Simons and numerous nieces and nephews. Catherine was born on August 19, 1947 in Xenia, OH. She was a graduate of Carroll High School, Class of 1965. She then went on to graduate from Good Samaritan School of Nursing in 1968. She worked as a Registered Nurse in the Dayton area for 35 years. There will be a graveside service and burial at St. Brigid Cemetery in Xenia at 11:00am on Friday April 12, 2024. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Dayton in Catherine's name. Arrangements entrusted to The Westbrock Funeral Home.



