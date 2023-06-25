Simon, Philip H. "Phil"



Philip Howard Simon, age 84 of Dayton passed away peacefully on June 6, 2023 from cancer. He was a 1964 graduate of Ohio University and became a teacher and the Social Studies Department Chair at Trotwood Madison High School. Phil proudly served as the Secretary of Ohio Association of Student Council. He enjoyed many years of bowling with friends and family and was a Board Member of Dayton Bowling Association. He got his first of two 300 rings Jan 28th, 1973, at the Dayton City Bowling Tournament at Capri Lanes. He was survived by his wife, Linda Simon of 44 years; children, Cathy Baumgardner, Ron Simon, Bob Simon, Mike Simon, David Tucker and Jennifer Tucker. There will be a Memorial service to honor Phil's memory for friends, family and church friends on July 14th at Calvary South Dayton Church, 3150 W. Alex-Bell Rd., Dayton, OH 45449 at 3:00 PM. To share a memory of Phil or leave his family a special message, please visit www.newcomerdayton.com.



