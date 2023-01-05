SIMMONS, Ruth Ann



Age 87 of Dayton, OH, and formerly of Chillicothe, OH, passed away on Wednesday afternoon, December 28th 2022, at Miami Valley Hospital. She is survived by her daughter (Victoria); three grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren and a loving host of family and friends. and a loving host of family and friends. Ruth was a devoted professional dietitian of Dayton Public Schools and enjoyed her retirement by traveling, community activities, visiting and hosting family and friends. Funeral services will begin at 1:00 PM, Friday, January 6, 2023, at H.H. Roberts Funeral Home, 38 S Gettysburg Ave, Dayton, OH 45417. Visitation 12-1PM.



HHRoberts.com