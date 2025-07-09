Simmons, Janice
age 90, passed away on Tuesday, July 1, 2025, in Dayton, Ohio. She is survived by many loving family and friends. Memorial services will be 1:00 PM, Saturday, July 12, 2025, at Pleasant Green Missionary Baptist Church, 5301 Olive Rd, Trotwood, OH 45426. HHRoberts.com
Funeral Home Information
H. H. Roberts Mortuary, Inc.
38 S. Gettysburg Avenue
Dayton, OH
45417
https://www.hhroberts.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral