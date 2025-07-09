Simmons, Janice



age 90, passed away on Tuesday, July 1, 2025, in Dayton, Ohio. She is survived by many loving family and friends. Memorial services will be 1:00 PM, Saturday, July 12, 2025, at Pleasant Green Missionary Baptist Church, 5301 Olive Rd, Trotwood, OH 45426. HHRoberts.com



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com