SIMMONS, Charles E.
Age 32, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, December 20, 2022. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 am, Monday, January 9, 2023, at Dixon United Methodist Church, 1691 Infirmary Rd., Dayton, Ohio 45417. Arrangements entrusted to THOMAS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 4520 Salem Ave. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com.
