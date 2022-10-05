SIMENSEN,



James Thomas



Age 70, of Hamilton, passed away on Saturday, October 1, 2022, at Hospice of Hamilton. Jim was born in Herington, Kansas, on January 16, 1952, to John and Ina (Ramsey) Simensen and spent most of his childhood in Fredericksburg, VA, area. Jim served in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War era spending some time on the George Washington Carver Submarine. After returning home, he began his working career. He was a die hard Union man. Jim worked in construction and was a member of Labor's Local 534. Jim then worked at Fernald Feed Materials Production Center with the ICWU. Next he became an instructor at the ICWU Center for Worker Health and Safety Education. Later he served as an UFCW Union Representative until retirement. Jim was an avid hunter and loved fishing. He always had a good story to tell to anyone who would listen. Jim leaves his wife of 41 years, Judy; his children, Tim and Debbie; his grandchildren, Brandon, Natasha, Aaron, Ryan and Grant; his great-grandchildren, Riley, A.J. and Reid; his brother, John (Betty) and Jack (Mary); and many nieces and nephews. Jim was preceded in death by his parents, John and Ina Simensen; a sister, Ina; brother, Charles and granddaughter, Tessa. Private service will be held at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions can be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital. Condolences may be left at browndawsonflick.com.

