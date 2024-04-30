SILVER, Martha Lee



SILVER, Martha Lee, 93, of Springfield passed away Saturday, April 27, 2024 in Oakwood Village. She was born July 24, 1930 in Derby, Ohio the daughter of Marshall and Ethel (Self) Vannatta. She was a longtime member of Plattsburg United Church of Christ and volunteered at Community Hospital and Springfield Regional Medical Center where she had over 15,000 hours of volunteering. Survivors include one son, Scott (Peggie Clawson) Silver; two grandchildren, Brian Hunt and Jennifer (Robert) Collins; two great grandchildren, Norah and Madison Collins and one sister, Phyllis (Michael) Mitch. She was preceded in death by her husband, Edward in 1995; a daughter, Becky Brewington and three brothers, Leonard, David and Phillip Vannatta. Funeral Services will be held at 12:00 pm on Thursday in the CONROY FUNERAL HOME. Visitation will be held two-hours prior. Burial will follow in Plattsburg Cemetery.



