SILL, Linda



It is with profound sadness that the family of Linda Sill announce her peaceful passing on November 2, 2021. She was born on June 17, 1947, in Dayton, OH, to the late Homer and Lillian (Francis) Combs. In addition to her parents, Linda was preceded in death by her husband and best friend, Jim and her 2 brothers, Phillip and Robert.



She will be dearly missed by her 7 children, Michelle, Jennifer (Chris), Samantha (Chris), Ashley, Chelsea (Bryan), Stephen and Natascha (Kyle); 11 grandchildren, Griffin, Zachary, Alayna, Olivia, MaKenna, James, Natalie, Bryson, Gabriella, Brooklyn and Lillianna; a sister; 4 brothers; and many nieces, nephews, extended family and dear friends.



In celebration of Linda's life, a visitation will be held at the Newcomer Funeral Home, Centerville Chapel, 820 Miamisburg-Centerville Rd., Dayton, 45459 on Friday, November 12, 2021, from 10 AM to 12 PM followed by a funeral service at 12 PM. Following the service a committal ceremony will be held at Miami Valley Memorial Gardens, 1635 E. Lytle 5 Points Rd., Centerville, 45458.



Memorial donations can be made in Linda's name to the Humane Society of Greater Dayton, 1661 Nicholas Rd., Dayton 45417 (www.hsdayton.org).



To share a memory of Linda or leave her family a special message, please visit www.newcomerdayton.com.

