Sigler (Medisch), Nancy L



SIGLER, Nancy L age 79 of Dayton, passed away Tuesday, October 15th, 2024. Born in 1945, this small power cell of a being with high energy yet low maintenance managed to sneak away from us long before we were ready to let her go. Though she aimed to live "ad infinitum", a higher being needed her more. Her work ethic was incomparable during her working years spent in management and consulting in the healthcare field. Retirement years found her involved in sports participation, tap dancing, volunteering, golfing, fitness workouts, and her most recent endeavor of cardio boxing. Her motto of wearing out vs. rusting out served her well until now when the time was right. Her survivors include her husband of 60 years, Jim, two sons Brad (Karina) of Oregon, Steve (Adriana) of California, and one granddaughter, Maslin. Per her wishes there are no services. Flowers are for the living, therefore if desired, contribute to the charity of your choice. Relish in your memories of her and the gift she was for this world. Arrangements entrusted to Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences for the family may be sent to www.bakerhazelsnider.com.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com