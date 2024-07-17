Sigler, Kathryn

Sigler (Miller), Kathryn Louise



Kathryn Louise (Miller) Sigler, age 90 faithful servant of the Lord, passed away July 14th, 2024. She was born May 3, 1934, to the late John and Hazel (Nelson) Miller. Kathryn was a woman of deep faith, a loving wife, devoted mother and grandmother. Kathryn graduated as Valedictorian from Dublin High School and with honors from The Ohio State University. She taught music at Northwestern Elementary and Junior High, later in life she continued her education to become an LPN. She dedicated most of her life to playing music and singing in the church. Her love for music was evident, she was a gifted singer, pianist and organist, she was the Choir director at Asbury United Methodist Church in North Hampton for over 20 years, she directed the children's Rainbow Sound Choir, sang with the Ohio Lyric Theater and the Springfield Community Chorus, participated in The Living Christmas Tree and played piano for the Church at the Masonic Home, when she moved there after her husband's death. She and Bob enjoyed many trips traveling the world to over 30 countries and every state in the USA. She also enjoyed watching her grandchildren in their school sporting and musical events. She is survived by her sons Garrett and his wife Stacie, Walter and his wife Cheryl; sister-in-law Renate Miller; grandchildren Chelsey (Chris), Dan (Katherine), Benjamin (Jess), Jeremy, and Allison; great-Grandchildren Evan, Quinn, and Harrison. She was preceded in death by her husband Bob in 2016, sister Ruth and brother Keith. Visitation will be held Friday, July 19, 2024, from 10am-12pm, with the service to honor Kathryn beginning at 12:00pm at Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar & Fraley Funeral Home. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends, but we take comfort in knowing that she is now reunited with loved ones and resting in eternal peace. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.trostelchapman.com.





Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com