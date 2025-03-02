Shupert, Dean Lloyd



Shupert, James Lloyd, age 91, of Miamisburg and formerly of Carlisle passed away on Monday, February 24, 2025, at The Hospice of Dayton. He was born in Middletown, Ohio on March 3, 2025, the son of the late Charles L. and Eva Lynette (Dean) Shupert. He is also preceded in death by his loving wife of 62 years, Ruth in 2020 and his three siblings, Dean Shupert, Sue Bieller and Pat Florence.



James is survived by his 4 sons, Larry, John (Joetta), James (Jeanine), Steven (Mary Ellen); 6 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.



He was a graduate of Carlisle High School, Class of 1951 and was a proud veteran of the U.S. Air Force serving from 1952-56. James was retired from Brown and Kroger Printing Company and was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Franklin.



Funeral Services will be held 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, March 6, 2025, at the Anderson Funeral Home-Franklin Chapel, 1357 East Second Street, Franklin with Pastor Brian Morris officiating. Interment with military honors will follow at Woodhill Cemetery. The family will receive visitors from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the services on Thursday at the funeral home.



