Shupert, Dean Q.



Dean Q Shupert passed through Heaven's gates Monday, February 5th, 2024. He was born September 12th 1931. He is survived by his daughters Lori (Tom) Kilbane, Vicki (Joel) Schapp, and Karen Shupert; grandchildren Erica (Matt) Kirby, Collin Kilbane and his bride to be Amanda Bowman and her daughter Chloe, Brianna Kilbane, Brian Schapp, Mariah Kruse; great-grandkids, Shaunna and Hannah Kirby; brother, Jim Shupert, and sister, Susan Bieller. He was proceeded in death by his parents Charles Lewis and Eva Lynnette (Dean) Shupert and his wife Marjorie (Amsler) Shupert. Family and friends may call on Monday, February 12th, 2024 10:30-12:00 at St Paul Lutheran Church, 500 E 2nd Street, Franklin, Ohio, where a Celebration of Life will be held beginning at 12:00. Rev Mueller will be officiating. Burial will follow in Miami Valley Memory Gardens. Lunch provided after the burial.



Memorial contributions in Dean's name may be made to St Paul Lutheran Church at 500 E 2nd Street, Franklin, OH 45005 or to Hospice of Dayton, 324 Wilmington Ave. Dayton, Ohio 45420. To share a memory or leave an expression of sympathy to the family, visit www.anderson-fh.com.



