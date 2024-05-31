Shumaker, Susan

Shumaker (Strobino), Susan "Sue"



I have read these obits forever and they never included me. The procrastinator in me finally finished something. I was born long ago and died on May 29th, 2024, at the age of seventy-five. I am at peace in a world with no clutter or dust. I wanted them to plant me in my whimsical garden under a bowling bowl pyramid in my bottle tree grove. But health codes would not allow it. Thus, I have chosen to take my last ride to Wright State University and earn my post-mortem graduate degree in anatomy before returning to my family. If you did not send flowers while I was alive, please do not bother now. I would like for those that loved me to join and celebrate my life knowing that I am free. Survived by my sister Nan Fairman, my children Peter Shumaker (wife Sam and their daughters Emma and Everly) and Angela Shumaker (husband Donny), my stepchildren Tobi Shumaker and Kevin Shumaker (wife Casey and his daughter Shelby), and my beloved cat Ziva.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com