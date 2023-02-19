SHULTZ, Gerald Dwight



Gerald Dwight Shultz, was born on September 21, 1940, and passed away on February 14, 2023, after an extended illness due to colon cancer. Jerry was raised on West Stewart Street in Dayton. He attended Whittier Elementary and enjoyed playing on the banks of the Great Miami. He later moved near the crossroads of Pattytown, outside Laura, Ohio, where he attended Franklin-Monroe and graduated from Newton High School in 1958. He could often be found down on the Stillwater. He enjoyed running track, performing in the school play, and writing and performing songs in the style of Elvis Presley.



Jerry later attended Fort Wayne Bible College and worked for Sol Wood Homes as a counselor for wayward youth. After taking a semester off of school, he was drafted into the US Army and served as a chaplain's assistant in Stuttgart, Germany. Upon leaving the military, he worked several places, including as a manufacturer's representative for Thompson-Hayward Chemical company, while living in Indianapolis, Indiana.



Jerry eventually made his way back to the Dayton area. After dating off and on for ten years, he finally decided to marry Donna, the love of his life. They enjoyed 46 years of marriage. He and his wife welcomed four kids over the next decade and dedicate much time to the congregation of First United Methodist Church, serving as a trustee and Sunday school teacher. He was the original Mr. Mom and was the primary caregiver when the children were young. He worked seasonally for Arco Construction and helped build several stores and pharmacies in the Dayton area. After retiring, he continued to keep busy with his pond, his grandkids, and Shultz Bookkeeping. He referred to his backyard as "The Dayton View Nature Preserve."



He is preceded in death by his parents, Sherman Harold Shultz and Adelaide Brandt; his siblings, Juanita Motschman, Earl Shultz, Harold Shultz, Charles Shultz, Alice Wilt; and his son Sherman Anthony Shultz. He will be forever cherished by his wife, Donna (Kiser) Shultz; his siblings, Phyllis Williams and Ronald Shultz; his children, Adelaide Paquay, Cade Shultz, and Dale Shultz; his son-in-law, Russell Paquay; and his grandchildren, Moses, Flynn, and Lincoln Paquay. He leaves behind a host of beloved cousins, nephews, nieces, neighbors, and friends, including his children's friends, who often refer to him as "Dad" or "Papa Shultz." Special friends Andrew Kelly and Wilbur Leavell fellowshipped with him until the very end.



A large celebration of life will be held in the coming months to remember him and recognize the great impact he had on this world. "The greatest thing you'll ever learn is just to love and be loved in return."

