Shropshire, Deacon Henry L.



peacefully transitioned to be with the Lord on Wednesday, September 4, 2024. Services will be Friday, September 13, 2024, visitation at 10 a.m. until time of service at 11a.m. in St. John Missionary Baptist Church, 34 W. Pleasant Street. Interment, Ferncliff Cemetery. Arrangements by Robert C. Henry Funeral Home. www.robertchenryfuneralhome.com



