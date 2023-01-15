SHORT, Thomas L. "Tom"



Thomas "Tom" L. Short, age 79, of Bellbrook, passed away on Saturday, January 7th, 2023, in Dayton.



He was born November 7th, 1943, to Charles and Virginia (Orr) Short. When he was 13, Tom bought a 1928 International Harvester truck, that he still has to this day. He was employed as a Heavy Equipment Operator for many years, and it was a true passion for him, not just a job. He loved his Farmall tractors and Cub Cadet's and spent much of his free time restoring and improving them throughout the years. He was a 50 year member of the Local 18 Operating engineers. He loved gardening, farming, and the company of a good dog.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Virginia (Orr) Short and sister Gayle Johnson. He is survived by son Thomas M. Short, and granddaughter Samantha Short.



To help the family celebrate his life, you are invited to attend a visitation held in his honor at Conner & Koch Life Celebration Home (92 W. Franklin St., Bellbrook, OH 45305) on Monday, January 16th from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm.



You are welcome to write a condolence message, send flowers, plant a tree, upload a photo, and share a story about Tom at www.ConnerAndKoch.com.

