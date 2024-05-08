Shook, Paula M.



Paula M. Shook age 76 of Springfield, passed away on Sunday, May 5, 2024, at her residence while surrounded by her loving family. She was born the daughter of Paul & Jewell (Mabry) McBrayer on June 25, 1947, in Lexington, Kentucky. She is preceded in death by her parents. Paula is survived by her husband Ronald Shook of 31 years; daughters Krista (Damon) Hawke, & Shelli (Mark) McGuire; sister Jean Ann (John) Auld; grandchildren David, Billy, Jordan, & Makayla; great grandchildren Braylen & Dawson; several nieces, nephews, cousins, & a host of friends. Paula retired from Navistar & in her spare time she volunteered her time to the American Red Cross & the Clark County SCPA. Paula was a devoted mother & was known for her magnificent weedless garden. Paula was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister & friend. She will be missed by all of those who love her. Friends & family may call on Thursday, May 9, 2024, from 11AM to 12PM at RICHARDS, RAFF & DUNBAR MEMORIAL HOME 838 E. High St. Springfield, Ohio where a funeral will be held at 12PM with Rev. Gus Christo  Baker officiating. Interment to follow in Rose Hill Burial Park. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to the Clark County SPCA at www.clarkcountyspca.org or by mail to 21 Walter Street Springfield, Ohio 45506 in Paula's honor. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.richardsraffanddunbar.com





