Shook, Constance

SHOOK (Walsh), Constance Ann



CONSTANCE ANN (WALSH) SHOOK, age 85, formerly of Springfield, Ohio, passed away at LaBelle Manor Care in LaBelle, Missouri on November 24, 2023. She was born in Springfield on December 21, 1937, the daughter of Walter and Margarett (Heeg) Walsh. Connie graduated from Catholic Central High School and went on to graduate from the Good Samaritan Hospital School of Nursing. She enjoyed working with youth and spent her career as a Registered Nurse for Oesterlen Services for Youth, Rockway School, Dayton State Hospital, and Pediatric Associates of Springfield. Later in life, she continued her education at Central State University to earn her Bachelor of Health Education. In her free time, Connie enjoyed garage sales, family gatherings, swimming and collecting dolls. Survivors include two sons, David Shook and Kenneth (Lori) Shook; one granddaughter, Rosemary; sister, Kathleen Walsh; brothers, Walter (Mike) Walsh and Thomas Walsh; several nieces and nephews, along with her lifelong friend, Douglas Gibson. In addition to her parents, Connie was preceded in death by her husband of sixty-one years, Lowell Shook; brother, Dr. James Walsh and her nephew, Matthew McCabe. Family and friends are invited to gather on Friday, December 1, 2023 from Noon to 1:00 pm in the Northridge United Methodist Church, 4610 Derr Road, Springfield. A celebration of Connie's life will begin at 1:00 pm with Rev. Ken Woode Officiating. Burial will follow in Ferncliff Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made in Connie's name to Oesterlen Services for Youth. The LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME is serving the Shook Family. Expressions of sympathy may be shared by visiting www.littletonandrue.com.





